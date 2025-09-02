Lerone Murphy says he sees exploitable holes in Alexander Volkanovski’s game

Lerone Murphy recently shared that he frequently watches tapes and videos of his competitors' fights. During this discussion, he also mentioned that he identified a weak spot in Alexander Volkanovski's fighting style that he plans to exploit in their potential matchup.

'The Miracle' is coming off an opening-round knockout victory over Aaron Pico at UFC 319 last month. With the win, Murphy extended his winning streak to nine fights and called out 'The Great' for a title shot next.

In a recent episode of the BELIEVE YOU ME podcast, while reflecting on his knockout performance against Pico, Murphy talked about Volkanovski, saying:

"I'm a technician. I watch a lot of tape on guys. So, I understand the flaws and I'm already seeing holes in Volkanovski's [game] that I'm gonna exploit."

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below (1:02:28):

Lerone Murphy gives his nod for potential Alexander Volkanovski fight in December

After Lerone Murphy called out for a fight, Alexander Volkanovski expressed his willingness to face him in December later this year. Shortly thereafter, during the post-fight press conference for UFC 319, Murphy gave his nod to Volkanovski's proposal.

He said:

"December would be perfect for me. Gives me time to recharge, spend some time with the family, and then work on some bits and get better and come back better. December will be great to share the octagon with Volkanovski, one of the featherweight GOATs. Adding another scalp to my already quality resume… I've had 10 fights in the UFC now, one draw, nine wins, it's time for a title fight." [11:05 of the video]

Volkanovski is fresh off a victory against Diego Lopes at UFC 314, where he reclaimed the featherweight championship. A potential matchup against Murphy would mark the first title defense of his second reign as a UFC champion.

