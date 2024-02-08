“Let’s go bro” - Muay Thai icon Sam-A, fans believe Jonathan Haggerty will retain the gold against Felipe Lobo 

Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao joined fans in praising Jonathan Haggerty ahead of the two-sport world champion’s next fight.

In 2023, Haggerty separated himself as one of the biggest superstars on the ONE Championship roster. Firstly, he secured a shocking first-round knockout win against the legendary Nong-O Hama to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in April.

Seven months later, ‘The General’ returned to action and faced ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. Haggerty showcased his superior striking skills and won by second-round knockout to solidify his legacy as a two-sport king.

On February 16, Haggerty will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne for the first time in the ONE Fight Night 19 main event at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Standing across from the UK superstar will be Felipe Lobo, a Brazilian former world title challenger who defeated Saemapetch Fairtex in April 2023.

Ahead of his world title defense, Jonathan Haggerty posted photos and videos on Instagram of himself training with the following caption:

“Mindset is what separates the best from the rest. Mind over matter.#andstill #undisputed”

In May 2019, Jonathan Haggerty dethroned Sam-A of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. Nearly five years later, Sam-A showed his respect for Haggerty by saying this in the comment section of the previously mentioned Instagram post:

“Let’s go bro 🔥🔥🔥”

Sam-A Haggerty

Fans joined Sam-A by voicing their support in the Instagram comment section:

“And still 🔥”

“And still 🔥🙌”

“💪 the man”

“Come on champ. 💪🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“You’re becoming that legend you were intended to be keep grinding 🔥”

“Let’s go champ 💪🏽”

Instagram comments

Jonathan Haggerty has next opponent in mind ahead of fight against Felipe Lobo

Jonathan Haggerty isn’t overlooking the always dangerous Felipe Lobo, but another elite bantamweight Muay Thai contender has caught the champion’s eye.

In December 2023, Nico Carrillo extended his promotional record to 3-0 with a win against the great Nong-O. Since then, Carrillo and his fans have called for a world title shot against Haggerty.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘The General’ had this to say about the Scottish contender:

“He’s got to where he is because of the hard work he puts in, and you can't doubt him, you know. He's done what he's had to do, and he talks a good game, But I just feel like coming up against me, I'm different.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place inside the iconic Lumpine Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.