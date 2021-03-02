"Let's go champ!" - Daniel Cormier predicts which fighter featured at UFC 259 will become UFC champion soon

Daniel Cormier is all praises for UFC fighter Islam Makhachev and believes that the Dagestani fighter is destined for big success. Ahead of Makhachev's lightweight bout against Drew Dober at UFC 259, Daniel Cormier has once again reiterated his thoughts on Makhachev becoming a champion. Daniel Cormier recently took to Twitter to post an old quote from himself, where he drew comparisons between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Cormier wrote in the caption to the post-

I believe this man is gonna be the @ufc champion. He is fantastic in every area of mixed martial arts. From day 1 in AKA he could strike with anyone, wrestle anyone and grapple ANY1. I am so excited to call another one of his fights this weekend. Let’s go champ! @islam_makhachev.

Having been trained in Wrestling and Judo since childhood, Islam Makhachev started training in Combat Sambo under the tutelage of Khabib's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov at Eagle's MMA in 2001. Makhachev soon made waves in Russia's regional MMA scene before signing with the UFC in 2015.

Makhachev would sink in a rear naked choke in the second round to pick up a victory against Leo Kuntz in his debut at UFC 187. While he would lose his next fight against the surging Adriano Martins at UFC 192, Islam Makhachev has been undefeated ever since and is currently riding a six-fight win streak in the UFC.

Daniel Cormier isn't shy about his championship expectations from Islam Makhachev

The former two-divison UFC champion has known Islam Makhachev since he walked into American Kickboxing Academy, alongside Islam Mamedov who is currently a PFL fighter. Going by the color of the shirts they sported, Islam Makahchev was referred to as 'Islam Gray' or 'Islam Black' while Mamedov was called 'Islam Red'.

However Daniel Cormier has since stopped addressing Makhachev as Gray, Black or even Islam. Daniel Cormier now addresses Makhachev as 'Champion' just like Cain Velasquez had addressed Cormier even before he earned the title. Proud and confident of AKA's capability of producing champions, Daniel Cormier said-

"For 10 straight years, we've had title fights out of AKA. How do we continue that? Islam is the guy. We all believe right now Islam is our next best chance to have someone great."

Islam Makhachev will be facing Drew Dober this weekend at UFC 259.