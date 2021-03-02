Is UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev related to Khabib Nurmagomedov?

No, Islam Makhachev is not related by blood to Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the two have been friends for a long time, coming up together in the MMA world together.

Islam Makhachev is next in line to the lightweight throne according to many experts. Hailing from Dagestan, Russia, the 29-year old is currently ranked number fourteen in the UFC's lightweight rankings. But what is so special about him? And why is he seen by many as the one to succeed his childhood friend and training partner, Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Islam Makhachev made his UFC debut against Leo Kuntz at UFC 187 after signing a four-fight contract with the UFC. Although Makhachev suffered an immediate setback against Adriano Martins at UFC 192, the Dagestani-native has shown much promise under the watchful eye of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendes at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA).

Currently on a six-fight winning streak, Islam Makhachev looks like a bad match-up for any contender in the lightweight division. Most recently, Makhachev secured a sublime unanimous decision victory against former UFC lightweight contender Davi Ramos. Following this, Islam Makhachev was slated to fight former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 254. However, after reports of dos Anjos testing positive for COVID-19, the bout was quickly removed from the cards. The Combat Sambo World Champion now faces Drew Dober at UFC 259 on March 6th, 2021.

Islam Makhachev has been training MMA at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California. Heartily hailed by Daniel Cormier and AKA coach Javier Mendez, Makhachev is said to have been the only one to beat Khabib during practice rounds.

"People need to understand this guy is a machine," Mendez said of Makhachev. "Outside of him getting caught with a good shot, I don't see anybody taking this guy and outworking him in any area. Anything can happen with these little gloves ... but I don't see anybody outpointing him. I really don't. And I'm not joking."

Islam Makhachev goes way back with Khabib

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have known each other since they were children. Speaking with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Makhachev said:

"We spar [our] whole life and we never go easy. All the time we go hard. That's why I've been improving when I work with Khabib."

Former UFC heavyweight champion and commentator Daniel Cormier also refers to Islam Makhachev as 'Champion.' Boasting about the many accolades of the AKA, he said:

"For 10 straight years, we've had title fights out of AKA. How do we continue that? Islam is the guy. We all believe right now Islam is our next best chance to have someone great."