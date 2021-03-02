How much will UFC 259: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya cost to purchase?

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya is one of the most awaited pay-per-view events of the year. Three title fights will go down at UFC 259, and you can find out all the information you need to watch this unprecedented show right here.

Combat sports fans will have the chance to see champion versus champion when middleweight Israel Adesanya attempts to collect his second belt against the light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz.

🏆 CHAMPION VS. CHAMPION 🏆



🇵🇱 @JanBlachowicz puts the LHW gold on the line against 🇳🇬 @Stylebender in your #UFC259 main event! pic.twitter.com/njSQWj27UL — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 24, 2021

Amanda Nunes will defend her women's featherweight belt for the second time against challenger Megan Anderson in another highly-anticipated bout.

In the third fight for the gold of the night, Petr Yan will make his first title defense at bantamweight when Aljamain Sterling steps into the Octagon against him.

Additionally to the three title fights, UFC 259 main card will also present a lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober and a light heavyweight fight between Thiago Santos and Aleksandar Rakic.

How much it costs to watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

UFC enthusiasts and hardcore fans can catch the action through ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States. In the United Kingdom, the event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

Fans worldwide can check their options with the UFC Fight Pass streaming service. DAZN is another streaming alternative, being present in nine different countries.

ESPN+ offers a variety of sports competitions throughout the year at the cost of $6 per month or $60 for an entire year. However, for pay-per-view events, subscribers have to pay an extra fee.

For ESPN+ subscribers, the additional price goes at the cost of $69,99. The price for new patrons is a bit higher, but they have the option to bundle it with an annual ESPN+ subscription, all for $89,99.

UK fans can watch UFC 259 exclusively on BT Sport 1. In addition to UFC events, the channel shows a myriad of different sports from all around the globe. The most basic deal that BT Sport offers is a subscription at the cost of £25 per month.

When and where is UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya?

UFC 259 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The early preliminary card kicks off at 6 pm ET, with the main card planned to follow four hours later.

In the UK, fans can catch the action from 11 pm on Saturday. The main card is scheduled to start at 3 am on Sunday.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya fight card

Here's what the UFC 259 fight card looks like at the moment:

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz (light heavyweight - title fight)

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (women's featherweight - title fight)

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (bantamweight - title fight)

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober (lightweight)

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweight)

Preliminary Card

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney (bantamweight)

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips (bantamweight)

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov (flyweight)

Rogério Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France (flyweight)

Lívia Renata Souza vs. Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight)

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa (flyweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg (light heavyweight)

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Uroš Medić vs. Aalon Cruz (lightweight)

Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones (bantamweight)