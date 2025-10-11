"LET’S GO CHARLES" - Fans react to Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot's intense faceoff ahead of UFC Rio clash

Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot's face-off ahead of their UFC Rio showdown has got the MMA fandom abuzz. Though the pair kept things respectful, the intensity and tension in the moment were ever apparent.

Oliveira vs. Gamrot is the new headliner for this weekend's fight card at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 'Gamer' was brought in as a late replacement after Oliveira's original opponent, Rafael Fiziev, dropped out of the bout due to a knee injury sustained during training.

It's safe to say the Polish native had to pull out all the stops to secure the match-up, even going as far as accusing the former lightweight champion of being scared to fight him.

Notably, 'do Bronx' had reservations about fighting a wrestler like Gamrot after basing all his preparations for Fiziev, a striker.

Nevertheless, the fighters appeared fully locked in during the face-off, refusing to break eye contact, before finally dapping up each other. True to form, fans took to social media to note their thoughts and opinions.

@billycarnthan wrote:

"LET’S GO CHARLES."

@TheChas6 commented:

"We respect Charles, but tomorrow we drown him and take his soul."

@MaverickBudsDad chimed in:

"Charles is going to rock and submit him. His aura is too great."

@IAintMadAtCha1 opined:

"This clip is a great example of how a small bit of fake animosity can make a fight so much more hyped."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X

Oliveira is coming into the fight fresh off his first-round KO loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. He is 2-3 in his last five, with his most recent win coming against Michael Chandler at UFC 309.

Gamrot, on the other hand, is 4-1 in his previous five outings, most recently winning a unanimous decision against Ludovit Klein in May.

UFC Rio: Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Betting odds

A report by Odds Shark cites FanDuel listing Mateusz Gamrot as a -115 favorite for the matchup, with Charles Oliveira close behind at -111.

According to the current odds, a successful $100 bet on 'Gamer' will guarantee a return of $186.86, while the same wager on the underdog will offer a bigger winning of $190 if Oliveira gets his hand raised.

UFC Rio is scheduled for Saturday, Oct.11, at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main card will get underway at 7 PM ET and can be streamed on ESPN+ in the US. TNT Sports will broadcast the fight in the UK.

