“Let’s go monster” - ‘Buchecha’ rallies fans behind Fabricio Andrade in champ vs. champ bout against Jonathan Haggerty

BJJ legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is absolutely hyped for the upcoming match between Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Andrade, who is currently the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, will go up against Haggerty, who holds the division's Muay Thai belt.

'Buchecha', who is currently competing in ONE Championship's heavyweight MMA division, is completely behind his fellow Brazilian fighter Andrade. In a recent training video posted by 'Wonder boy', we saw Almeida express support for his countryman.

Here are the comments on Fabricio Andrade's impressive training video:

'Buchecha' left a simple yet powerful motivational message for 'Wonder Boy':

"Bora Montro 🏆🏆 [Let's Go Monster]"

@luanchileno questions if Andrade is truly human:

"Speed 2x on? Hahahah 🔥🔥 👑"

@cornermanuk is positive that his fighter will come out a two-sport world champ come October 6:

"Wonderboy anddddd Newwwww 🔥🔥"

Fabricio Andrade, before barreling through ONE's MMA ranks like a bull in a China shop, was a highly lethal pro kickboxer. The Brazilian world champion began his life-long martial arts journey as a Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer, putting together a solid pro record of 40-3.

This is means that Andrade will not be completely out of his element once he locks horns with 'The General' inside the ring.

As for Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king is coming off arguably the biggest upset in Muay Thai history when he shockingly stopped Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title last April.

With both fighters coming into the bout under kickboxing rules, this should produce a rather interesting match-up as both haven't been in a kickboxing bout in a while.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down on October 6 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.