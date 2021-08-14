"Let's hope Tyron is very very prepared" - Jake Paul reveals why he wants Tyron Woodley to hang with him until later rounds in upcoming clash

Jake Paul hopes that Tyron Woodley is good enough to get past the first few rounds with him in their upcoming boxing match on August 29. 'The Problem Child' claims he's never had the chance to use a few rounds to warm up in fights, but he's looking forward to doing so against Woodley.

In his short pro-boxing career, Jake Paul has never gone past the second round of a fight. Paul has picked up two first-round wins and one second-round knockout victory in his 3-0 run as a professional boxer thus far. In the fight against Woodley, Jake Paul hopes that'll change.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing, Jake Paul predicted how the fight with Woodley is likely to play out.

"Let's hope Tyron is very very prepared and is a lot better than I expected because then the fight will go into the later rounds where I am actually a better fighter. Like in sparring, the first couple of rounds I'm usually getting warmed up and I come alive in the back half of the fight. So I haven't even gotten to really like warm up in a fight yet. I haven't been hit in a fight yet," Jake Paul said.

Paul wants 'The Chosen One' to hang with him for a few rounds so that he can display his boxing skills the way he wants to. Paul takes time to get into a rhythm during sparring and usually peaks in the later rounds.

Watch the interview below:

Canelo Alvarez’s opponent in his 10th fight was 0-0, and whom after defeat, never fought again.



In my 4th fight I’m taking on a pound for pound decorated fighter who has won on the biggest stages and is considered one of the top welterweights ever. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 12, 2021

Jake Paul claims Conor McGregor is finished as a top-tier athlete

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Jake Paul claimed Conor McGregor's time as an elite fighter is well and truly over, but the Irishman's ego isn't letting him accept the fact.

Paul has called out McGregor on multiple occasions. In his latest dig, 'The Problem Child' pointed to McGregor's recent behavior, which drew criticism from various sections of the MMA community. Paul further claimed the Irishman lost the plot because of his sudden and rapid decline as a fighter.

“Look, he’s this guy that was the sh*t for so long and was the center of attention, and now his career has plummeted. He’s falling off. He’s 1-3 in five years and it seems as if people don’t really care. He’s disrespectful. Even to the point where it’s too far. Talk as much sh*t as you want but there’s a point where you look dumb. It’s not even that he’s being disrespectful, he just looks dumb with the sh*t he’s saying, threatening to kill people. Then he’s out partying, back to drinking, hitting the clubs in L.A. I don’t know, man. I think it’s over for him and I don’t think his ego can maybe accept that,” Jake Paul said.

"He just looks dumb with the sh*t he's saying and threatening to kill people."



Agree with @JakePaul's assessment of Conor McGregor and the way he's been acting since UFC 264?



🎥 @MikeBohn's interview: https://t.co/I2C9WNHYRU pic.twitter.com/syeyd1Moay — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 13, 2021

