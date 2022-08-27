"Let’s put some secret juice by IV on that dude" - Paulo Costa trolls back after Logan Paul jokes he ran into 'Borrachinha'

The uncrowned king of memes in the UFC roster is Paulo Costa. The Brazilian leaves no opportunity to make light of a situation or incident on social media.

On his preferred hunting ground, Twitter, Costa responded to YouTuber and media personality Logan Paul joking that he had met the Brazilian at a park.

Paul tweeted out:

"ran into paulo costa in the park"

The caption was accompanied by a picture of Paul and a Paulo Costa lookalike:

Costa first replied to the tweet where he wrote:

"Lol [laughing emoji] fair enough but he needs a combo Prime+Secret Juice to get stronger and jacked I think [bicep emoji] [juice emoji]"

Check out his reply below:

'Borrachinha' then quoted Paul's post and tweeted:

"Let’s put some secret juice by IV on that dude @LoganPaul . He’s looking beautiful but need growth something’s"

The Brazilian was referencing his weigh-in controversy where he protested against the United States Anti-Doping Agency by carrying a bottle of liquid labeled 'secret juice'. He suggested that the lookalike could do with bulking up and achieving the middleweight's sculpted physique with the help of some of this 'secret juice'.

Check out his tweet below:

Dana White apologized to Paulo Costa over unexpected USADA test

Ahead of his middleweight bout against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, Paulo Costa was subjected to a surprise test by the USADA in his hotel room. Just hours before his weigh-in, the Brazilian was severely dehydrated when he was tested in the early hours of the morning.

Angered by the inconvenience, 'Borrachinha' showed up at the weigh-in with a bottle of liquid labeled 'secret juice' and flipped off the USADA after making weight.

Watch Costa's theatrics at the weigh-in below:

He later revealed in an expletive-filled tweet the reasoning behind his actions:

"Fuck the the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight very dehydrated and they wants took my blood ! Fuck those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this fuck shit"

Costa went on to win a chaotic fight against an aging but valiant Rockhold. However, UFC President Dana White commented on the pre-fight issue and apologized to the middleweight fighter in a press conference.

White said:

"Listen, they don't know about fighting the way the people who know about fighting know about fighting. You don't go in and test a guy at six in the morning when he's cutting weight. The result's going to be the same a few hours later, you wait. And I apologized to him on stage when he came out and that won't happen to another fighter again."

The boss admitted that the USADA is not aware of the sport's nuances like how experienced entities in the MMA world are. He also assured other fighters that they won't be treated the same way again.

Watch Dana White's full post-UFC 278 presser here:

