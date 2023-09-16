"Let’s see what that b***h wanna do” - Marlon Vera provides an update on fighting Sean O'Malley in December

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera appear to be the likely matchup for the next bantamweight title fight.

Vera currently holds the only win over O'Malley in MMA, after he defeated 'Sugar' via TKO at UFC 252 in 2020. But according to the bantamweight champion, the loss is more of a technicality than a genuine defeat.

'Chito' landed a leg kick early in Round 1 which compromised the peroneal nerve in Sean O'Malley's calf, resulting in him losing feeling in his foot. It caused O'Malley to fall to the ground, where he was finished with some vicious ground strikes.

Following Sean O'Malley's impressive second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last month, there has been speculation about who 'Sugar' will face next.

Fans have called for a matchup with Marlon Vera, but the UFC are yet to indicate which contender they are leaning toward. During a recent Q&A session with fans ahead of UFC Noche this weekend, 'Chito' was asked to share an update on possibly facing O'Malley in December.

He said:

"As of now [the UFC] haven't said anything yet, I'm preparing as if I'm fighting in December. Why not? The guy was talking about fighting and stuff like that, but now he's backing out. I guess when you're the champion you can call the shots so let's see what that b***h wanna do."

Sean O'Malley entertains a potential featherweight clash with Alexander Volkanovski

Sean O'Malley is the new bantamweight champion following his stellar performance against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last month.

'Sugar' delivered on his promise to knock 'Funk Master' out and snapped Sterling's nine-fight win streak in the process.

O'Malley is yet to have his first title defense at 135 pounds, but he has already entertained the idea of a megafight with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

'The Great' is regarded by many as the best featherweight of all time, and Sean O'Malley is aware of the challenges that Volkanovski would present him. But 'Sugar' is also confident that he could stop the Australian in his tracks, and said this during a recent episode of The BrO'Malley Show:

"I'm not saying I wouldn't fight Volk, I'm just being very honest. He would be a very, very difficult fight. Do I believe I could knock him out? 100%. I believe I can knock out anybody around 135, 145 [pounds]. 155, that'd be a little tougher, I'd need to put on some [weight]. But Volk is a very difficult fight, I'm not saying I would never fight him. I'm just saying that's not what I want next."

