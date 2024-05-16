Liam Harrison admits he'd still struggle to beat Saenchai in four-ounce gloves: "He's got that much of a good IQ"

Liam Harrison has achieved an incredible career in striking that has lasted over two decades, which is not something you see all that often. But although he has been there and done that, the Bad Company man still feels the passion to keep on training, improving, and competing.

So much so that he could have walked away from the sport following his devastating knee injury back in 2022 and been a legend of the game, period. However, 'Hitman' simply doesn't go away that easy, and he's now set to return at ONE 167 when he faces Katsuki Kitano in a key bantamweight Muay Thai duel.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison spoke about one of the biggest bucket list moments he has accomplished in his career and that was getting to share the ring with striking legend Saenchai three times.

The Brit was asked whether he believes he would hold an advantage over his former foe in ONE Championship's Muay Thai ruleset, but Liam Harrison isn't so sure that it would work out in his favor:

"Well, three times he beat me, and we've fought three times. Listen, in that second fight, it was absolutely disgusting punches and elbows. But the thing is, he's got that much of a good IQ that he would probably change it himself and fight differently. I don't think I can beat Saenchai in any ruleset."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison is a fountain of knowledge in striking

It's moments like this where he's talking about his three fights with Saenchai that you can think back to the incredible longevity of Liam Harrison.

He's always been considered to be a fan favorite thanks to his aggressive style and never-say-die attitude, but he's accomplished a lot in that time also.

Harrison now believes that he has a few more chapters left to write before he bows out on his own terms, starting with his return against Kitano in a few weeks.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.