Liam Harrison believes Seksan struggled with Yutaro Asahi's pace at ONE Friday Fights 58: "He was flying all over the ring"

Liam Harrison has spent a lot of time in recent months speaking about a fellow veteran of the striking game that he hopes to face off with before both of their careers come to an end.

Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang produced an incredible win streak throughout 2023 after nearly hanging up the gloves for good at the start of the year. Unfortunately, in his first outing of 2024, his unbeaten streak finally came to an end at ONE Friday Fights 58. Not many people will have given Yutaro Asahi a chance against 'The Man Who Yields To No One' but he won a dominant decision.

Liam Harrison joined the Sportskeeda MMA podcast and gave his thoughts on the fight as he still hopes to face Seksan in the coming months. 'Hitman' said that the veteran was unable to keep up with the difficult timing and style that Asahi brought to the table inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium:

"Seksan did look a bit out of sorts, but I just don't think he could get to terms with the movement of the guy. His weird angles. His weird shot selections, he was flying all over the ring doing them horrible side kicks to the knee."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison said it was a combination of factors in the fight

Liam Harrison is a veteran of the game and knows that a shock result isn't always as simple as one factor that you can point to. In his opinion, Seksan's loss was brought about because of his not having the best night and his opponent fighting very well.

To give Asahi credit, Harrison said that he can see a lot of fighters in the division having trouble with his unorthodox use of angles, movement, and side kicks. However, the Brit did also say that Seksan, who is a devout Muslim, looked slightly off his game on the night, questioning whether he had been fasting due to Ramadhan ahead of the contest.

Harrison returns at ONE 167 against Katsuki Kitano on June 7 but make no mistake about it, regardless of the outcome at Bangkok's Impact Arena, he still has Seksan in his sights.

