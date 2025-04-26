Liam Harrison names Stamp Fairtex and three other superstars as MMA’s best Muay Thai specialists

Liam Harrison believes Stamp Fairtex is among the absolute best Muay Thai strikers in all of MMA.

Training in the art of eight limbs has proven to be invaluable experience for many of mixed martial arts' greatest fighters. During a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), Harrison was asked who he believes has the best Muay Thai in MMA.

'The Hitman' dropped a quartet of noteworthy names, among them reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.

"I thought Jose Aldo had a really good Muay Thai standup for MMA. Khalil Rountree too. For female, Zhang Weili is great and obviously Stamp Fairtex."

Stamp, of course, is ONE Championship's only three-sport queen, winning titles in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

On Friday, August 1, she'll return to the circle set to defend her ONE atomweight MMA world title in a unification clash with current ONE interim atomweight MMA champion, Denice Zamboanga, at ONE 173 in The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado.

Liam Harrison promises to stand and bang with Lethwei legend Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173

The same night that Stamp makes her triumphant return to the Circle, fight fans will also be treated to another appearance from Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison.

After coming up short against Seksan in his comeback fight at ONE 168: Denver, 'The Hitman' will look to climb back into the win column when he meets Lethwei legend Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173 inside Ball Arena.

With his career undeniably winding down, Harrison doesn't plan on playing it safe and trying to pick up a win or two before laying down his gloves.

Instead, he'll come out swinging—as he always does—and give the fans a fight to remember, no matter the outcome.

"It’s going to be a tough fight. I think I’ve got the skills to beat him comfortably on points, but no one wants to see that," Harrison told the South China Morning Post.

"So I’m going to give the fans what they want—I’ll just stand there and I’ll just swing with him if he wants, because that’s what people want to see."

For more details on ONE 173 on Friday, August 1 in Denver, Colorado, visit ONE Championship’s official website and stay up to date via the promotion’s social media channels.

