Liam Harrison ready to bring "Hyde side" into world title match against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Top bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison is ready to bring his "Hyde side" into his world title match against the legendary Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Harrison released a training clip of himself throwing massive bombs at his gym with Muay Thai coach Richard Smith. The ‘Hitman’ fiercely captioned the Instagram clip:

"The Dr Jekyll man and this is my Hyde side 👹"

The footage made his fans go wild on Instagram, with one exclaiming:

"Everything thrown with intent, proper badass! 👊"

Another equally-shocked fan said:

"This man is always on fire 🔥"

Watch the ‘Hitman’ go Hyde mode below:

Liam Harrison will challenge long-time reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE belt on Friday August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Harrison returned to the foray with back-to-back wins against Muay Thai legend Muangthai PK.Saenchai this past April and Mohammed ‘Jordan Boy’ Bin Mahmoud in 2021. It was his latest comeback victory against Muangthai that propelled the Englishman to a shot for the world title.

Pocketing $100K for his jaw-dropping performance, the rambunctious fighter intends to bring the same crowd-pleasing energy on August 26 to dethrone Nong-O.

Liam Harrison comes to world title matchup to entertain and look for knockout

Liam Harrison is determined to entertain fans and look for the knockout to end Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s eight-fight win streak and title reign.

By approaching the fight with the same grit and power as he did in the last two fights, Harrison believes it will create the opening he needs to unseat the undefeated world champion.

The Leeds native told ONE:

“I’m going to fight Liam Harrison style because that’s what got me to where I am today. I’m not going to start trying to out-technique him or run away. I’m not about that. I’m about heart, grit, hard punches, hard kicks, and just coming to entertain and look for the knockout.”

Catch the explosive world title matchup on one of the biggest cards of the summer, ONE on Prime Video 1, which will air at US primetime for North American audiences.

