“I've got nothing to lose” - Liam Harrison relishes underdog role against Nong-O

Liam Harrison refuses to let the underdog label weigh him down as he prepares for his first shot at gold in ONE Championship.

The British star will take on Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, looking to add to his list of world titles.

Though the Bad Company fighter understands that this could be one of his toughest assignments, he is ready to face any obstacles that may come between him and his main goal at the Singapore-based outfit.

Liam Harrison told SCMP MMA:

“There's nothing to be nervous about, and I've got nothing to lose. It's his title. He's the favorite. I'm the underdog. Most people already are already writing me off. I've got nothing to lose here. I can just go in there, let my bombs go, and enjoy myself.”

Nong-O is a real litmus test for the eight-time Muay Thai world champion. The Thai striking icon has 263 wins on his professional slate, which is almost thrice the number of wins Liam Harrison has in his two-decade journey at the top. The 35-year-old from Sakon Nakhon is also yet to drop a match in the organization, winning each one comfortably.

While this might be some source of concern, the Leeds native refuses to let anything break his positive mental state.

“I'm not nervous. There's nothing to be nervous about. I do this because I do it, and no one's forcing me. I do it because I love it.”

Can Liam Harrison put a dent in Nong-O’s unblemished record in ONE?

To his credit, ‘Hitman’ has been on a roll with five consecutive wins. His last defeat came all the way back in June 2019, when he was outpointed by Rodlek at ONE: Legendary Quest.

Liam Harrison is not afraid to be labeled as the underdog. His experience fighting in some of the most iconic Muay Thai venues in the world has given him enough knowledge to know that action speaks louder than words.

The Brit certainly walks the talk, and when he gets into a rhythm, it certainly looks impossible for any athlete to navigate past ‘Hitman’s precision and raw power.

It still is anyone’s game for the taking, but if the British striking icon can show the same fire as he did in his wins against Muangthai and Mohammed Bin Mahmoud, there could very well be a new world champion when ONE on Prime Video 1 draws to an end.

