Liam Harrison tells fans to expect ‘blood, guts and a knockout’ in Nong-O fight

There are high expectations for the bantamweight Muay Thai war between No.5-ranked challenger Liam Harrison and reigning world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE on Prime Video 1 this Friday. As we enter fight week, anticipation continues to build for the fight that Nong-O promises to be a “bloody war.”

Liam Harrison and Nong-O are elite strikers with incredible precision knockout power. Harrison brings to the circle an impressive five-fight win streak and the crown of ‘comeback king’ following his epic first-round knockout of Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 in April.

For Nong-O, he carries with him ONE gold and an undefeated record of 8-0 inside the circle, with his last three bouts coming by way of knockout.

Both fighters are ready to put on a show for nearly 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers who will have access to a ONE event for the very first time. During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison promised fans plenty of blood and drama in the world title war.

“Yeah, win or lose or draw with me, you know what you're going to get. It's not knockdowns. It's knockouts, it's blood, and it's guts, and there's all the rest of it. I always aim to entertain the crowd with my fighting style. Whether that's me being the hammer or me being the nail, you always know you're going to get some sort of drama in my fights.”

Catch the full interview below:

Nong-O expects a KO in his world title showdown with Liam Harrison on Friday

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao fully expects someone’s light to go out when he meets dangerous British challenger Liam Harrison for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship as part of the highly anticipated ONE on Prime Video 1 card.

Meeting in the co-main event, both fighters are determined to give fans a show to remember with ONE gold hanging in the balance. Discussing the upcoming bout with ONE Championship, Nong-O guaranteed fans a spectacular knockout finish with his own personal warning to Harrison.

“For our world title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first. He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let’s see who will do better in the circle. Liam, I will go all out in our upcoming fight. You should prepare yourself well because I’m about to knock you out, for sure.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard