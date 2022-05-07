"If I win the fight, I get the belt, I’d like to defend it in the UK" - Liam Harrison wants to bring ONE Championship to England

Liam Harrison is yet to win his first world title in ONE Championship, but he’s already thinking of the possibilities of a potential championship reign.

Harrison earned his shot at ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao following his inspired comeback win at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

In an interview with South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, Harrison said that if he beats Nong-O for the gold then he plans to defend the strap in the United Kingdom.

'The Hitman' pointed out that he had already spoken to ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong about bringing the promotion to England and staging a fight card featuring a bevy of British fighters:

“If I win the fight, I get the belt, I’d like to defend it in the UK. I talked to Chatri about this and I said ‘you need an excuse to bring ONE Championship to England, let me be that excuse. If I win that title let’s go fill out an arena in the UK.’”

Liam Harrison added:

“All of our fans will go f****** wild for it, they would love it to just come to England. There’s me, there’s [Jonathan] Haggerty, there’s Liam Nolan, you’ve got some other girls who are signed there. It’d be an incredible thing to bring ONE Championship to England.”

Harrison became the title contender to Nong-O’s strap when he scored a miraculous knockout victory over Muangthai PK.Saenchai last April.

Suffering two early knockdowns, the Englishman roared back and produced, arguably, the greatest comeback in ONE Championship history. Harrison dropped Muangthai thrice in less than a minute to take an incredible first-round victory.

Watch Liam Harrison's full interview below

Winning the ONE title would be Liam Harrison’s crowning glory

Liam Harrison has already built a respectable resume for himself. His career accolades include multiple world titles with WBC Muay Thai, World Muay Thai Council, and the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations, among others.

Despite being 36-years-old, Harrison said he’s far from retiring and winning the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship would be the biggest accomplishment of his fighting career.

“It’d be incredible to lift the greatest title in combat sports against one of the greatest fighters from this generation on the best promotion out there, it’d be incredible. I’ve won eight world titles in my career, but to win the ONE Championship title that one would be the icing on the cake.”

He further added:

“A few people said to me ‘oh you’ve got the title shot next, will you retire after you win it?’ I’m not gonna f****** retire. Do I look like the type of guy who’s ready to hang up his gloves? I’m still being involved in some of the most exciting fights out there, I’m still beating people half my age, I’m still knocking people clean out, and there’s still a lot of miles in this clock. I’ll be around for the foreseeable future regardless of the result of this fight.”

