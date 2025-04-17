Liam Nolan details how Chatri rekindled his ONE Championship dream: "I was buzzing after the call"

In January, Liam Nolan was ready to lay down his gloves and call it a career. However, a text exchange with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong changed everything.

After suffering a hard-to-swallow loss against Nauzet Trujillo in his last outing, Nolan announced he'd be walking away from the sport.

Now, the beloved Brit is back and ready to give it another go at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

Speaking with the promotion, Nolan revealed that it was Sityodtong's encouragement that rekindled the fire within him to continue competing and striving for greatness:

“I was just chilling in my flat, having a quiet Saturday afternoon on my own. I was sat on my sofa when the message came through. What I expected from him was to say well done and all that. The last thing I expected to get was this huge hurrah from him to keep going".

“I was buzzing after the call. I was walking up and down my flat shouting and raring to go. I was fired up. It was great, and I’ve been taking it through the last few weeks of this training camp.”

Liam Nolan ready to avenge his last loss inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 31

Adding to the excitement of Liam Nolan's return to the ring is the fact that he'll have the chance to avenge his last loss on martial arts' biggest global stage.

At ONE Fight Night 31, 'Lethal' will run it back with Nauzet Trujillo in a rematch guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

The first time around, judges unanimously named Trujillo the victor over Nolan, though 'Lethal' was not exactly in agreement with the scorecards.

With a renewed vigor, Nolan will look to right the wrongs of the past and take another big step toward one day becoming a ONE world champion.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

