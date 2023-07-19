"Like Chelsea Chandler!!!!!" - Alexander Volkanovski accuses Islam Makhachev of ducking him amid Leon Edwards callout, fans react

Alexander Volkanovski has taken a jibe at Islam Makhachev by suggesting that the Dagestani fighter is avoiding a rematch against him. UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski moved up in weight to fight UFC lightweight champion Makhachev for the latter's title in February 2023.

The judges scored their closely-contested matchup as a unanimous decision victory for Makhachev. Nevertheless, many argued that Volkanovski outworked Makhachev and was more deserving of the judges' nod.

Volkanovski subsequently defeated interim UFC featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez via third-round TKO in a featherweight title unification matchup on July 8, 2023. Meanwhile, Makhachev hasn't competed since his fight against Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev had previously expressed interest in moving up in weight to fight UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards for his title. On that note, Makhachev has now taken to Twitter to indicate that he'd be open to a welterweight title matchup against Edwards at UFC 294 on October 21st, 2023, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Alexander Volkanovski responded to Islam Makhachev's tweet by accusing the lightweight kingpin of ducking him. 'Volk' tweeted:

"You running brotha, you don’t want this smoke"

Several fans have weighed in on the same. Some fans jestingly referenced the meme of Chelsea Chandler running away from Norma Dumont in their recent women's featherweight bout and compared Makhachev to Chandler.

One fan alluded to the speculation that Edwards too is ducking a rival of his own, as he's been criticized for purportedly avoiding a fight against Colby Covington. Additionally, another fan agreed with Volkanovski's opinion and tweeted:

"Facts Volk he knows you figured him out"

Alternatively, some fans asserted that Makhachev has already beaten Volkanovski and that he's now focused on bigger goals such as beating the UFC welterweight champion. Others insinuated that Volkanovski is avoiding Makhachev, as he recently hinted at fighting Ilia Topuria next.

Several fans pointed out that Volkanovski is fresh off arm surgery after UFC 290. Moreover, with Makhachev's UFC return likely to transpire at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, 'Volk' may not have enough time to recover and train for the event anyway. One fan wrote:

"Aren't you injured"

Screenshots of Alexander Volkanovski's tweet and the fan responses that followed have been displayed below:

Screenshots of Volkanovski's tweet and fan reactions

The Islam Makhachev vs. Leon Edwards fight could set Alexander Volkanovski up against an undefeated rival

As of this time, neither UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev nor UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards' respective next fights have been officially announced. It's unclear as to whether or not the UFC would book Edwards to defend his title against Makhachev next or against top welterweight contender Colby Covington instead.

Besides, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski continues to lobby for a lightweight title rematch against Islam Makhache. If the Islam Makhachev vs. Leon Edwards matchup does indeed materialize, the UFC could likely book 'Volk' to defend his featherweight belt against the undefeated Ilia Topuria in the meantime.