"Like falling in love with the neighborhood h*e" - UFC Atlantic City winner gets poetic about "hard-knock" fighting life with Ariel Helwani

A featherweight fighter, fresh from triumph at UFC Atlantic City, recently shared vivid insights into the raw essence and enduring challenges of combat sports in a conversation with Ariel Helwani.

At the Fight Night event last weekend at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Nate Landwehr encountered early adversity against Jamall Emmers. However, demonstrating remarkable resilience, 'The Train' orchestrated an impressive comeback, culminating in a knockout victory in the first round.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Landwehr fielded questions about the obstacles he faced in his clash with Emmers, pondering whether he would wish similar challenges upon his adversaries.

The 35-year-old Tennessee native replied:

"Man, it's a hard-knock life, man. And this fight sh*t is like falling in love with the neighborhood h*e; she ain't never gonna love you."

Check out Nate Landwehr's comments below:

In the final preliminary bout at UFC Atlantic City, Landwehr overcame an initial scare to deliver a knockout blow to 'Pretty Boy' at 4:43 in the opening round. As the fight commenced, Emmers launched a barrage of rapid strikes, repeatedly connecting with 'The Train'. Despite Landwehr's early instability, he managed to withstand the onslaught.

Once Landwehr regained his composure, he unleashed his offensive arsenal, gradually wearing down 'Pretty Boy' with precise combinations. With a well-timed right uppercut, Landwehr rocked Emmers, sending him crashing to the canvas. The follow-up hammer fists sealed the deal, rendering Emmers unconscious.

Landwehr was also awarded a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his electrifying knockout win.

Nate Landwehr throws down the gauntlet to Bryce Mitchell after UFC Atlantic City victory

In his post-event interview for UFC Atlantic City, Nate Landwehr expressed his eagerness to return to the octagon swiftly after his head injury heals:

"Man, [I’ll fight] whoever. We got to figure out how long it’s going to take this cut to heal and see what UFC wants me to do. I’m a fighter — fighters fight — and I’m ready to go."

'The Train' added that he is ready for a bout with Bryce Mitchell next if it aligns with the desires of UFC CEO Dana White:

"Whatever [UFC] wants. If they want that fight, that’s a good fight. I mean, he’s got a great following. He’s got his own swag, and I got mine, and I think that’d be a good one."

Check out Nate Landwehr's comments below:

