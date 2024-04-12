“Like a ginger-step child” - Liam Harrison confident he would’ve beat the tar out of Jonathan Haggerty in his prime

Liam Harrison is confident that he would absolutely smash current two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty — in his prime.

After sitting on the sidelines for nearly two years while rehabbing a devastating knee injury, the British superstar will return to the Circle on Friday, June 7 when ONE Championship heads back to Impact Arena in Bangkok for ONE 167. Airing live on Amazon Prime Video, Harrison will square off with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano.

With this likely being Liam Harrison's final run before laying down his gloves for good, fans are excited to see what matchups await the 'Hitman.'

Sadly, there is one fight we will likely never see. Harrison recently revealed that a long-awaited fight with current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty was likely off the table. Still, Harrison is confident that had the two met in their respective primes, he would have mopped the floor with 'The General:'

"Would prime Harrison beat him... Like a ginger step child," Harrison wrote on Instagram.

Instead, Harrison will have to settle for 25-win veteran Katsuki Kitano this summer.

Fans in the United States can catch Liam Harrison's return at ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Jonathan Haggerty meets Superlek in a Muay Thai super-fight at ONE 168

Three months after Liam Harrison's return to the Circle, Jonathan Haggerty will face perhaps his toughest test to date. And that's truly saying something considering Haggerty's last three fights have come against former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama, reigning bantamweight MMA titleholder Fabricio Andrade, and 'The Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo.

On Friday, September 6, 'The General' will put his Muay Thai crown up for grabs at ONE 168 when he meets one of the most dangerous strikers in the world — Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Stepping up from his post as the ONE flyweight kickboxing king, 'The Kicking Machine' will seek a second world title in a co-main event that has some pundits already dubbing it the most anticipated match in promotional history.

