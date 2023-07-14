"Limiting his secret juice" - Conor McGregor's seemingly noticeable weight loss through TUF EP1 to EP7 has internet scientists at work

Conor McGregor recently returned as a coach on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, seven episodes of which have already been aired. Fans have noticed some significant changes in McGregor's physique over the seven episodes.

A Reddit post highlighting the same drew some interesting reactions from fans. Many believe 'Notorious' is finally laying off the PEDs, which he has constantly been accused of using since his absence from the USADA testing pool.

Others believe Conor McGregor looked bloated in the first episode due to consumption of copious amounts of alcohol over long periods of time. While some fans got excited about a potential return to the octagon, many believe McGregor's weight loss is more evident due to camera and lighting work.

However, a fan noted that the difference isn't limited to a singular Reddit post and can be noticed in sparring sessions during the episodes.

Check out some comments below:

"Gearing up to be tested by USADA he is limiting his secret juice."

"people that are saying its because of lighting/postrie/hair/beard are wrong, watch the show, in the first episodes when he's sparring with his fighters, he looked like a middleweight, in the later episode, looked more lean and slim, bodywise, I mean look at his cheeks in this picture, it's obvious, I think he's eyeing to make that 155 weight again."

Image courtesy: @u/ihavethegays on Reddit

Francis Ngannou's manager claims UFC is no longer open to crossover due to 'the Conor McGregor effect'

Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in a crossover boxing match in 2017 which recorded the second-highest PPV buys in the history of combat sports. However, UFC president Dana White wouldn't hear it when Francis Ngannou demanded a similar clash against Tyson Fury.

This eventually led to Ngannou's exit from the promotion and even the booking of a clash against 'The Gypsy King' set to go down in October. 'The Predator's' manager Marquel Martin recently explained why the fight did not happen under the UFC's banner.

According to Martin, the UFC closed the doors on crossover fights due to the staggering $85 million payday earned by McGregor in that one outing. Martin said on The MMA Hour:

"It was maybe the Conor McGregor effect, Conor made so much money from that boxing fight [against Floyd Mayweather] that maybe they didn't want to do it again."

Catch Martin's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes