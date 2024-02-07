“Line them up and knock them all out” – Fabricio Andrade fires warning shots at bantamweight division

Any bantamweight contender that might be looking at Fabricio Andrade as a wounded animal is set to be sorely mistaken.

‘Wonder Boy’ suffered the first loss of his run in ONE Championship last time out when he faced Jonathan Haggerty with two-sport world championship status on the line for both men.

The kickboxing contest at ONE Fight Night 16 didn’t go his way and since then, the Brazilian has been staying relatively quiet in order to recover from his injuries before returning to his division to defend the bantamweight MMA world title.

It can’t be forgotten just how dominant the Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai affiliate has been competing in MMA inside the Circle and he is looking forward to reminding everyone in the near future.

The divisional king told the South China Morning Post that he is coming back with a vengeance to put everyone on notice:

“I'm staying very quiet right now because I'm injured, you know. But they are all on my mind and when I'm back, man, I wanna line them up and knock them all out.”

Watch the full interview below:

Fabricio Andrade has been a man of his word in the bantamweight MMA division

When Fabricio Andrade says that he is going to take out all the challengers in his division who have been calling his name, there is no reason to doubt him.

‘Wonder Boy’ produced an incredible run of wins to make it to the top of the bantamweight division, capped off by his back-to-back wars with John Lineker to seize the throne.

He may have lost his last fight, but he has learned some vital lessons from that defeat that will only serve him well on his return to MMA.

Anyone thinking that Andrade may have lost a step is sure to be proven wrong once the champion returns to action to defend his crown.