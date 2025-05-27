Liverpool crowd erupts in "Paddy the baddy" chants as Paddy Pimblett joins EPL victory parade, fans react: "You'll be a legend one day"

Fans recently reacted after Paddy Pimblett joined Liverpool FC's parade celebrating their EPL victory. The Englishman is known for his Liverpool fandom, so the victory parade was certainly a significant occasion.

Ad

Liverpool's EPL triumph saw them capture the league championship with an incredible record of (25-4-9) and secure the trophy with 10 points separating them from Arsenal.

Pimblett took to his Instagram account and shared a video of the loud ovation for his arrival, along with a caption describing what their chants meant to him in that moment. He posted:

"Surreal feeling when I’m just watching the parade then hearing a couple of thousand reds singing this ❤️ best fans in the world 👌🏻"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Ad

Fans took to the comments section and lavished praise on 'The Baddy' for his career progression so far and his Liverpool fandom. They mentioned that the UFC star is on his way to becoming a legend in his own right, both in MMA and for the city. A user wrote:

"You’ll be a legend one day. History is loading …🔥❤️"

Another fan commented:

"Bro doesn't realize he is slowly becoming a legend for Liverpool as well 🔥🔥 let's goooo."

Ad

Another fan wrote:

"Legend to our city brother. Nothing but success and when that gold belt comes home, we'll celebrate it like this"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

Paddy Pimblett shares thoughts on being in attendance and witnessing Liverpool hoist trophy

Paddy Pimblett also shared his thoughts on being in attendance and witnessing Liverpool hoist the Premier League trophy.

Ad

Pimblett was in attendance for Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the final game of the 2024/25 EPL season. 'The Baddy' shared photos and videos on his Instagram account and expressed his gratitude to be able to share the moment with his father.

"What a day watching Liverpool lift the league trophy in Anfield, special moment with me dad what I’ll never forget ❤️."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's Instagram post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.