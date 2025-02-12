"Living your best life", "Just a chilled guy" - Jon Jones and fans react to Alex Pereira cruising on an e-bike in Australia

Jon Jones and MMA fans had heartwarming reactions to a recent social media video featuring Alex Pereira. Despite his fierce reputation inside the UFC octagon, Pereira has become one of the most likable personalities in the sport, known for his hilarious online presence and easygoing attitude.

Recently, Pereira was in Sydney to attend the UFC 312 event, headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland. He posted a video of himself cruising on an e-bike through the streets of Australia before being escorted in an SUV. 'Poatan' maintained his typical carefree demeanor, displaying a poker face that concealed his feelings about the experience.

Check out Alex Pereira's Instagram post below:

Pereira's post elicited strong reactions from fight fans and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Although Pereira and Jones have expressed interest in facing each other in a potential super fight, they have also fostered a friendly relationship. In the comments section, Jones wrote:

"Living your best life."

Another fan commented:

"It looks like the scene from Mission Impossible, Hahaha."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

A potential super fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira seems like a distant possibility under current circumstances

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira have expressed their desire to compete against each other multiple times in recent months. Most recently, Jones renewed his callout for the fight after defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024.

However, UFC CEO Dana White does not seem eager to arrange this matchup. During the post-fight press conference for UFC 309, White suggested that Jones' size advantage and superior grappling skills would be too much for Pereira. He did, however, acknowledge that he would consider making the fight if Jones defeated interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

MMA fans and the UFC also appear to be more interested in Jones vs. Aspinall given Aspinall's physical attributes and grappling prowess. Additionally, in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Joe Rogan mentioned that Jones is contemplating retirement.

Meanwhile, Pereira is scheduled to attempt his fourth light heavyweight title defense against No.1-ranked Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8.

