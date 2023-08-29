Logan Paul claims he called Dillon Danis' bluff about "deranged, explicit photo" of fiancee Nina Agdal - "Why don't you post it?"

Things are heating up in the lead-up to the highly anticipated boxing clash between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. The clash is expected to go down on October 14 as the co-main event of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card in Manchester, England.

Notably, Dillon Danis has resorted to a notorious strategy involving defamatory tactics aimed at Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. These derogatory remarks, focusing on Agdal's past romantic relationships, have not been well received by both Paul and several combat sports fans.

On the other hand, Danis alleges the possession of a photograph of Agdal that seemingly has the potential to tarnish her reputation. Danis' attempts at character assassination have elicited widespread condemnation, prompting Logan Paul to directly address Danis' threats in a recent episode of the FLAGRANT podcast.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul claims that he has effectively called out Danis' empty threat and challenged him to share the explicit photo. Paul stated:

"We sat down at a table [ahead of the kickoff press conference], me and Dillon, for thirty minutes, no third party conversation happening... And in it, he was asked about that photo. And I was like, 'Bro, you know what I think? You're a f**king liar."

Paul added:

"Dillon is a liar. He lies about everything. He's a troll, you try to say sh*t to trigger people. You say you have this photo, why don't you post it? I called his bluff."

Check out Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul reflects on whether Dillon Danis' pre-fight antics have crossed the line

Dillon Danis' disrespectful remarks targeting Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, have garnered significant attention on social media. Paul disapproves of bringing a woman into their longstanding feud, denouncing Danis' behavior.

In a recent development, Danis feigned concern for Paul's future marriage to Agdal, only to backtrack, possibly to avoid legal repercussions. The WWE star was asked to reflect on whether Dillon Danis has taken the pre-fight antics too far in the aforementioned episode of the FLAGRANT podcast. Paul opined:

"Poor, innocent, bystander, third-party, female, who has nothing to do with this fight other than being my fiancee... [But] I told her, 'Nina, you're handling this sh*t like a warrior and I will compensate you accordingly.' She has never experienced like hatred in her life [and] all of sudden she does because of me. This is my fault, I feel so bad. But she is so strong."

Catch Paul's comments below (11:00):