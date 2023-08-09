Logan Paul issues 2-word threat to UFC superstar Conor McGregor over Dillon Danis endorsement

In an electrifying addition to the highly anticipated KSI vs. Tommy Fury card, Logan Paul is set to step back into the boxing ring. After his foray into the wrestling world with WWE, Paul will lock horns with Dillon Danis on October 14 in Manchester, England.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis



Main Event live on PPV on @DAZNBoxing October 14th, I'll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat.Main Event live on PPV on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/YZPVMnUgF4

Hailing from a grappling background and renowned for his jiu-jitsu prowess, Danis was previously slated for a boxing match against KSI in January. However, he withdrew from the fight.

The Bellator welterweight rose to prominence when UFC star Conor McGregor brought Danis into his training camp for the high-stake rematch against rival Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

Meanwhile, Paul, no stranger to the boxing spotlight, is excited for the clash against Danis. The 28-year-old hasn't competed in boxing since his loss to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match in June 2021. The WWE star has only boxed professionally once against KSI in 2019, which resulted in a split decision loss.

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to share the excitement about Danis' return. This ignited a two-word response from Logan Paul, boldly hinting toward a potential clash with 'The Notorious' next:

"You're next."

When Logan Paul fired back at Conor McGregor over the Irishman's genre of boxing comment

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul engaged in verbal banter when the Irishman tried to lament the influencer boxing space. McGregor's former training partner Dillon Danis entered the fray, adding fuel to the fire ahead of his then-scheduled bout against British YouTuber KSI.

It all began when KSI tweeted at McGregor, claiming that he would inflict serious damage on Danis in their clash. McGregor suggested that Danis might fare better returning to MMA rather than venturing into the influencer "genre of boxing." He wrote in a tweet responding to KSI:

"Brother, you're a friendly little nerd, I don't care. He should be back doing MMA if he's engaging in this minor match with you. I couldn't care less about this genre of boxing, I am sorry. Have a good one."

Logan Paul retaliated swiftly to McGregor's comments, referencing his exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather. The American claimed to have dealt more damage to Mayweather than McGregor did. Paul wrote:

"Genre of boxing?? Boxing is boxing. I'm a YouTuber, and I still did more damage to Floyd than you."

Check out the exchange below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Brother you’re a friendly little nerd I don’t care. He should be back doing mma if he is doing this little nothing burger match with you. I couldn’t care less about this genre of boxing, I am sorry. Have a good one. twitter.com/KSI/status/160…

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



Boxing is boxing. I’m a YouTuber & I still did more damage to Floyd than you twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… “Genre of boxing” ??Boxing is boxing. I’m a YouTuber & I still did more damage to Floyd than you