Logan Paul sincerely empathizes with Liam Payne following fan backlash for comments on 'Impaulsive' 

Former One Direction member Liam Payne recently came under severe backlash for his comments on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul.

In a recent interview with True Geordie, YouTuber Logan Paul stated that he empathized with the singer. Paul explained that Payne was just feeling himself after having a couple of drinks on the show.

The YouTuber further confessed that he too has been in similar situations before, so he understands Payne's side.

"I didn't think anything of the podcast. sure he [Payne] said some outlandish s**t, sure we were drinking on the podcast. My man was feeling himself trying to stir the pot... I get it. I've went on a podcast and said some dumb a** s**t. I'll say some dumb s**t today bro. It creates good media."

Paul also stated that all he cared about when he made the content was whether it was entertaining or not. According to him, any content that sparks a reaction is good.

Watch the full interview below:

Paul himself is no stranger to controversy. The YouTuber recently revealed details about his beef with jiu-jitsu and MMA athlete Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul on his beef with Dillon Danis

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have been feuding for years. Danis is majorly known for being Conor McGregor's former jiu-jitsu coach. The fighter has consistently shown his animosity towards the Paul brothers through social media.

In a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, Paul revealed details of a chilling incident between the two men. Paul claimed that one of Danis's crew pulled a gun on his friend Mike Majlak:

"Actually, here in New York one time, because you know, Dillon and me and Jake have been all kind of beefing for some time. We were at a party, this was when Dillion was on crutches, and one of his boys pulled a gun on Mike."

Watch the full podcast below:

After his successful run as a BJJ athlete, Dillon Danis made his professional MMA debut in 2018 with Bellator. Danis is currently 2-0 in pro mixed martial arts.

Dillon Danis is one of the most polarizing fighters in the game and has occasionally called out various UFC champions. Danis was also a part of the infamous Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov post-fight scuffle at UFC 229.

While speaking to True Geordie, Paul revealed his desire to fight 'El Jefe' upon his return to the boxing ring.

