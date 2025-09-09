"Lol it is the end of Alex's career," "Keeps making bad decisions" - Fans react as Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland train for Magomed Ankalaev rematch

MMA fans worldwide have taken notice of Alex Pereira's training session with Sean Strickland prior to his rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.Pereira and Strickland forged a good connection after their middleweight contest at UFC 276 in 2022. Notably, the Brazilian was in Strickland's corner during his rematch with then-middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 earlier this year. Before that, 'Tarzan' trained with Pereira for his light heavyweight title defense against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 in Utah last year.Championship Rounds recently took to X and posted a clip of Pereira honing his skills with Strickland as 'Poatan' is aiming to reclaim his 205-pound belt from Ankalaev in a rematch at UFC 320. The two are scheduled to headline the tenth pay-per-view card of the year on Oct. 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.Check out the post below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Lol it is the end of Alex's career he got exposed by Big Ank.''Another stated:''Alex keeps making bad decisions''Other fans wrote:''Sean put more power behind those punches to the bag than he does his actual fights.''''Yeah trained with that soy boy nickprick again, Big Ank round 2 KO confirmed''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Ankalaev displayed a strong performance and dethroned Pereira at UFC 313 via unanimous decision. As for Strickland, he failed to capture the middleweight belt from du Plessis and was suspended for six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for attacking a fighter on June 29.Joe Rogan expresses his admiration for Alex PereiraIn a recent episode of the JRE Fight Companion, UFC commentator Joe Rogan praised Alex Pereira's immense knockout power. Notably, the Brazilian rose to prominence after knocking out fighters like Israel Adesanya, Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree.Rogan said:''Pereira is a different thing, man. He’s like a one in a million guy. The power this guy has is one in a million, it’s nuts. He’s built different. He’s built like a fu*king alien, man. He is like a legitimate Amazon warrior. Like, absolute legit Amazon warrior. His family comes from an Amazonian tribe. The power that this guy has.'' [2:00:06 of the video]Pereira will make his octagon return next month at UFC 320, where he faces Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight title rematch.