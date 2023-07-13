LOOK: Fans react to Angela Lee’s complete domination of Jenny Huang

Fans were impressed by the throwback highlights of Angela Lee’s against Jenny Huang.

In May 2016, Lee made history by defeating Mei Yamaguchi in a five-round war for the ONE women’s atomweight world title. Ten Months later, ‘Unstoppable’ looked to defend her throne for the first time against Huang, which took place at ONE: Warrior Kingdom.

After two and a half rounds of action, Lee secured a third-round TKO to retain her world title. Highlights from the 2017 bout were recently posted on ONE’s Instagram account with the caption saying:

“🎞 FROM THE ARCHIVES 🎞 We throw it back to atomweight queen Angela Lee’s KNOCKOUT battle with Jenny Huang in 2017! 💥 @angelaleemma⁠”

The comment section was filled with praise, including several saying:

“😉This fight was a great experience, stand up when you get knocked down, this is life.”

“Wonderful work rate xx”

“one of my favorite fights from Angela!!”

“I am amazed at the strength, resilience of the girls of the fighters, respect 🔥♥️👏”

Angela Lee has had ups and down in her fighting career, but she’s solidified herself as one of the greatest female fighters in ONE Championship history. ‘Unstoppable’ last fought in September 2022, losing a unanimous decision in a trilogy bout against archrival Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title.

Although she still holds the atomweight world title, Lee was unable to become a two-division world champion against Xiong. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old superstar hasn’t fought since because of the tragic passing of her younger sister, Victoria Lee.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed there is a chance Angela Lee never fights again because of the tragedy.

Poll : 0 votes