"Look how fat he is"- Paddy Pimblett faces criticism over post-fight eating habits from UFC lightweight contender

Paddy Pimblett has, again, found himself on the receiving end of criticism for his massive weight fluctuations. This time, the man taking aim at him is fellow UFC lightweight Renato Moicano.

'The Baddy' is known for packing on a tremendous amount of weight following his fights. While his weight fluctuations aren't new to most, Moicano found himself disgusted over the Scouser's over-the-top eating habits. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the Brazilian 155-pounder expressed his disappointment in Pimblett over his conduct after being sent a recent picture of him.

"Somebody sent me a picture of this motherf***** Paddy Pimblett, and look how fat he is, my brother. I cannot believe how big he gets between fights, I'm not even joking. He fought December 16, so less than three weeks, my brother, and now he's looking like an old, retired fighter, my brother. Fat as f***."

Check out Renato Moicano criticizing (0:11) Paddy Pimblett in the clip below:

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that a fellow UFC fighter has criticized Pimblett for his poor eating habits. Not long ago, former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw dismissed 'The Baddy's' future prospects as an elite UFC fighter due to how massively his weight fluctuates.

Despite fighting at 155 pounds, Pimblett often balloons his frame, once even reaching 205 pounds, which is the light heavyweight limit. Unfortunately, the Englishman's sweet tooth has remained a constant thorn in the side of his dietary requirements as a fighter.

However, Pimblett himself has scoffed at the criticism he's faced from others, calling on his detractors to mind their own business.

Paddy Pimblett's current UFC win streak

Paddy Pimblett is a surging name in the UFC lightweight division. Unfortunately, he is yet to receive a ranking, as he remains on the cusp of cracking the top 15 of the division. Nevertheless, he has found success every time he has stepped inside the octagon, having racked up five consecutive wins.

Check out Paddy Pimblett claiming his fifth consecutive UFC win in the clip below:

On his UFC debut, he scored a thunderous knockout over Luigi Vendramini before submitting Rodrigo Vargas, with both finishes coming in round one. He then submitted Jordan Leavitt in round two before dragging Jared Gordon to a controversial unanimous decision win.

Finally, he recently defeated former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision at UFC 296.