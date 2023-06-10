"Look at him now" - Fans react to a bulked-up Leon Edwards pictured alongside Tommy Fury ahead of Soccer Aid 2023

Fans are surprised at the size of Leon Edwards after a new photo surfaced alongside Tommy Fury.

On Sunday, June 11, Soccer Aid 2023 will take place inside Old Trafford in Manchester. Along with Edwards and Fury, there are plenty of other celebrities/athletes competing in the charity football match, including Liam Payne, Gary Neville, Usain Bolt, and Jill Scott.

Edwards and Fury were put on the same team, leading to a picture with Payne and another individual. Once the photo circulated on social media, Reddit users were shocked by the size of ‘Rocky.’ The comment section was filled with various responses, including some saying:

“Leon IS huge my dude. Did you see him in the 2nd Usman fight? Dude beefed the fuck up. He looks massive at welterweight now."

Reddit comment

“Leon could probably finish his career out at Middleweight one day. He's decent size.”

Reddit comment

“This is why leon edwards has the most aesthetic physique in the world”

Reddit comment

“Leon does look pretty solid . Maybe walking around at 205”

Reddit comment

"LOOK AT HIM NOW!!"

Reddit comment

Edwards doesn’t currently have a fight scheduled, which is likely why he looks bigger than usual. ‘Rocky’ last fought on March 18, defeating Kamaru Usman for the second consecutive time to secure the UFC welterweight championship. He now waits for the next title challenger to be officially announced.

What’s next for Leon Edwards in the UFC?

Leon Edwards will likely fight one of two top welterweight contenders next. The most likely would be Colby Covington. ‘Chaos’ hasn’t fought since March 2022, a unanimous decision win against Jorge Masvidal. With that said, Covington weighed in as the backup for Edwards’ last fight, leading to Dana White naming him the next title challenger.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad isn’t giving up on his chance to fight Edwards next. ‘Remember The Name’ defeated Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision on May 6, extending his unbeaten streak to nine wins. Muhammad believes he should get the next welterweight title shot because he stayed active and fought ranked fighters.

It’s unclear if Muhammad will get the call. The UFC president has stayed consistent with his claims that Covington will fight Edwards later this year, which would be disappointing for ‘Remember The Name' and his team.

Poll : 0 votes