"Look at my resume" - Nico Carrillo says ONE world title will solidify his claim as the 'best in the world'

Nico Carrillo believes that ascending to the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai division will prove his status as the best in the world.

In just a short period of time in ONE Championship, the Scottish striker has announced himself on the global stage.

He has produced three consecutive victories with no opponent able to make it to the scorecards, earning knockout finishes each time around.

The 'King of the North' is now set to return at ONE Fight Night 23 where he looks to make it four on the bounce against Saemapetch Fairtex.

During a recent interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about how he sees the world championship as the final box to tick in proving himself as the very best.

He listed some of his biggest wins to outline why he believes he deserves to be in the conversation:

"When I beat Saemapetch and you look at my resume and see I've beaten fighters like him, Nong-O, Seksan, and others, the only thing that says I'm not the best in the world is a golden strap."

Nico Carrillo is on the warpath towards the world championship

If Nico Carrillo is able to maintain his flawless run in ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 23, it will be incredibly hard to deny him of a shot at the world championship.

The belt is set to be defended on September 6 at the Ball Arena in Denver where the champion Jonathan Haggerty will take on Superlek in one of the biggest fights of the year.

Carrillo is sure to have a close eye on that contest but of course, none of that matters if he doesn't secure the win on July 5 over a tough and seasoned competitor like Saemapetch Fairtex who also knows that a win could see him emerge as the top contender.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

