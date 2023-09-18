Robert Whittaker has given his take on the controversial Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko decision that sent MMA fans into a frenzy.

The historic UFC card on the Mexican Independence Day saw the flyweight queen Alexa Grasso walk away with her title. However, she didn't get the win at Noche UFC, as the closely contested bout ended in a highly debatable split draw.

The former Aussie middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was as surprised with the scoring as any MMA fanatic.

In an appearance on the MMArcade Podcast, 'The Reaper' talked about the contest and said:

"Early in the fight, Grasso had a lot of momentum. And it looked super-well when she had Shevchenko's back on the fence, putting in that work. It looked super dominating. For whatever reason Shevchenko looked off at those points and those moments. It looked like she didn't wanna be there at those moments."

Whittaker alluded to it as a crucial factor in the judges giving 'earlier rounds' to Grasso.

"The 10-8 round in five is... That's the wrench in the gears. That's the crazy part," stated Whittaker.

The former middleweight champion said the final outcome (split draw) did not bother him but the last-round scoring from judge Mike Bell was something that needed explanation. Whittaker argued the second round, where Grasso dropped 'The Bullet,' could have been closer to a 10-8 than the fifth.

Anyhow, Grasso is still the champion in the female 125-pound division. A trilogy with 'The Bullet' could be next, but contenders like Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield are also waiting in the queue.

Robert Whittaker still eyes the middleweight title

The UFC's 185 lbs division had a lot of movement recently. Sean Strickland, an underdog, got the better of one of the best strikers in the world in Israel Adesanya. He shocked the world with his performance and brought the middleweight title to the States.

Even Robert Whittaker was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis in a major eye-opening performance from the South African. While 'The Last Stylebender' losing the title opened the gates for 'The Reaper', the loss to Du Plessis put him back in the line.

Whittaker, who wanted to fight Strickland before the latter became the champion, finds himself in a weird spot.

The former champ is still looking to get a top-five opponent. However, he has already faced all four (Adesanya, Du Plessis, Jarod Cannonier, and Marvin Vettori) of them.

It's tough to imagine UFC booking Whittaker in any of these rematches. The result of Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev could potentially determine the next opponent for Whittaker.

The Aussie star could draw either the winner or loser of the contest, depending on how the promotion books the winner. Waiting for the perfect opportunity seems the best 'The Reaper' could do at the moment.