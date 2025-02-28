"Looking good" - Fans abuzz as Manel Kape hits the scale at 126 pounds for Asu Almabayev fight at UFC Vegas 103

Fans reacted as the main event of UFC Vegas 103 was officially locked in, with both fighters, Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev, making weight for the bout.

Kape was originally scheduled to take on Brandon Royval in the main event of UFC Vegas 103 at UFC Apex, Nevada. However, ‘Raw Dawg’ pulled out of the bout and was replaced by Almabayev.

UFC shared the weigh-in results on X, confirming that Kape made 126 pounds for the fight. This sparked reactions from MMA enthusiasts, who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the headliner.

One fan expressed hope for an exciting fight, commenting:

“Here's to hoping we get an action packed main event.”

Another X user predicted that ‘Starboy’ will come out victorious, writing:

“He will win.”

One MMA enthusiast praised Kape's weight-cutting technique, adding:

“Superior weight cutting technique for superior genes.”

Another user wrote:

“looking good.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @ufc on X]

Manel Kape believes win over Asu Almabayev at UFC Vegas 103 will put him into title contention

In his last UFC outing last December, Manel Kape secured a third-round knockout victory over Bruno Silva. Following the win, he approached Dana White, who was seated near the octagon, and demanded a title shot. However, the UFC instead matched him against No. 1 contender Brandon Royval, who later withdrew from the bout.

Kape was recently interviewed by Athlon Sports, where he vowed to put on a show and emphasized that he plans to capitalize on every mistake Almabayev makes, stating:

"We're going to be fresh. He's going to be fresh; I'm going to be fresh as well. Honestly, without any underestimating him, I don't have any concerns about his game. There is nothing I never faced. I've been doing this for a while, and Saturday night is going to be different. I'm going to put on a show. I want to put in a great performance. If he does any mistake, I'm going to take advantage of all mistakes."

Furthermore, 'Starboy' expressed confidence that a win over Almabayev would earn him a title shot, stating:

"I was supposed to fight No. 1 of this ranking. The No. 1 pulled out. So, beat Asu, that I believe is a stronger opponent, is the fight that's going to put me for the title next 100 percent."

Check out Manel Kape’s comments here:

