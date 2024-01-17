"Looks delicious!!" - Fans react after Conor McGregor posts mouth watering photos promoting The Black Forge Inn

Fans are reacting after Conor McGregor shared some mouth watering photos promoting The Black Forge Inn, which has been a business venture that he looks to continue growing.

The former two-division UFC champion has been active on social media as of late and this time, took a break from teasing his fight against Michael Chandler to bring the attention to his restaurant. He took to his X account and shared photos and a video of some of the delicious menu items along with a caption that promotes the dining experience. He wrote:

"The greatest feed at the greatest price in all of Ireland. @blackforgeinn"

Tweets promoting The Black Forge Inn [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA - X]

The photos were well received by fans as they complimented the Irishman for the generous portions and tasty looking menu items. Fans mentioned that the food looked great and very appealing. They wrote:

"That looks delicious!! Your family looks great, Conor"

"That’s a 5 [star emoji] meal my friend."

"The waiters will be working overtime tommorow after this promo"

"That looks amazing"

"This looks really yummy I need some"

"Look at that wonderful feast!"

Tweets reacting to photos of The Black Forge Inn [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA - X]

McGregor is the biggest star in MMA, so it will be interesting to see if he will be able to generate more profits for The Black Forge Inn and whether his social media marketing will be effective in doing so.

Conor McGregor shares support for MMA fighter Ryan Curtis

There was some unfortunate news out of the MMA community as fighter Ryan Curtis suffered a career ending injury during a training session that resulted in him undergoing emergency surgery.

Conor McGregor recently took to his X account, where he shared a video along with a caption in support of Curtis and his family during this difficult time. He mentioned that he is sending his well wishes to his family and shared a link to the GoFundMe that was created to help in assisting with funding for his recovery. He wrote:

"Sending my support and well wishes to Dublin MMA fighter Ryan Curtis after suffering life changing injury in practice. Here is a link to his go fund me, he has a young daughter and the family needs our support"

Tweet regarding Ryan Curtis [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA - X]