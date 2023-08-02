"Looks like a skateboarder" - Fans have a laugh after Nate Diaz-lookalike runs into Zabit Magomedsharipov in Tokyo

Zabit Magomedsharipov was spotted in Tokyo by a fan who took a picture with him. Reddit users seem to believe Magomedsharipov met a Nate Diaz cosplayer.

The featherweight fighter is one of the biggest what-ifs the sport has seen. Known for his unorthodox yet athletic striking style, he was a force to be reckoned with in the octagon. However, he retired in 2022 due to multiple reasons, mainly false promises from the UFC and also religious reasons. A fan on Reddit shared a photo with the former UFC star and here's what fans had to say:

One user said:

"I can't imagine walking around Tokyo and running into Zabit of all people. Such a shame we'll never see him fight again."

Another user said:

"Lmao what are the chances of that, brilliant photo. Zabit looks like a skateboarder."

One user thought the fan was a Nate Diaz cosplayer:

"For real, at first glance, I thought OP was the one on the left and he thought he met a Nate Diaz cosplay in Japan"

Sean O'Malley reacts to Zabit Magomedsharipov turning down a title shot for his return

Zabit Magomedsharipov reportedly was offered an immediate title shot if he decided to return to the UFC, however, he declined the offer. The Russian has stated that he has no intentions of resurrecting his fighting career at the moment and he is currently exploring the medical field to help people. In a recent podcast, Sean O'Malley reacted to the news saying:

"So they offered Zabit an immediate title shot coming in. I mean he's been out for years. He was on his way to be a massive superstar, he is definitely a star in the UFC. Very very skilled, fun, very entertaining but super f***ing technical and skilled. Him vs. Volkanovski, is just so f***ing good dude."

His brother Daniel O'Malley also added how a fight between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez would be very exciting. However, the Russian does not seem to be interested in making a return. Debates rage on as to whether he would ever have reached the levels of Alexander Volkanovski in the division or even possibly end his reign.

