“Loser cuts their hair” - Kevin Holland's confidence undeterred by Noche UFC loss, makes bold bet after calling out new opponent

Kevin Holland called out Neil Magny with an unexpected wager added to their potential fight.

On Saturday night, August 16, Holland’s two-fight win streak was snapped due to a close split-decision loss against Jack Della Maddalena. Earlier today, ‘Trailblazer’ quickly turned his attention away from the Noche UFC defeat and called out another ranked welterweight.

Holland shared an Instagram story addressing his loss against Maddalena and who he hopes to fight next:

“Props to Jack good guard I’d like to go watch it back! I see y’all talking about poor performance I really honestly thought I out worked dude but wtf do I know for those that ride with me how about @neil_magny170 loser cuts there hair”

Kevin Holland made his UFC debut in August 2018. Since then, he’s remained impressively active, leading to a promotional record of 12-7 with one no-contest. The 30-year-old now looks to get back on track after losing at UFC Noche.

Expand Tweet

Fans react to Kevin Holland calling out Neil Magny

Neil Magny has been a mainstay in the UFC welterweight division for the last decade. Although he has endured mixed results, ‘The Haitian Sensation’ tends to provide a test to anyone looking to climb the 170-pound rankings.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland has become a fan favorite by establishing a resume featuring several highlight-reel finishes. With that said, if he plans to become a UFC champion, he must string together a winning streak against ranked opponents, which he hopes to start against Magny.

Holland’s recent callout of Magny spread to other social media platforms, including Twitter. Once the image was shared by a popular account, the comment section was filled with fans intrigued by the matchup, including some people saying:

“That’s a good fight tbh”

“If the same Neil Magny that fought against Ian Garry shows up, things will end very badly.”

“That’s a great fight and love the stakes”

“Good fight to make last big fight for magny and a fight for holland to get back on a winning streak”

“Make this fight”

Before the rankings are updated from Noche UFC, Holland is listed as the number 13-ranked welterweight. Sitting one spot ahead for now is Magny, who last fought on August 19, losing a unanimous decision against Ian Garry.

Only time will tell if the UFC decides to book Holland vs. Magny next.