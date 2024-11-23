 “Losing is not in my plans” - Undefeated Alibeg Rasulov confident he’ll keep pristine record against double champ Christian Lee

Alibeg Rasulov plans to maintain his undefeated professional MMA record against Christian Lee.

Fourteen opponents have attempted to defeat Rasulov in the professional MMA ranks, and every single one has failed. The Turkish lightweight's latest victim was former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon, who suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Rasulov in July.

Rasulov's dominant performance against Ok has created an opportunity for him to become a world champion in his second promotional fight. To do so, the 31-year-old must get through two-division world champion Christian Lee, who returns at ONE Fight Night 26 following a two-year layoff.

During an interview with ONE, Rasulov had this to say about his upcoming fight:

“I have a zero-loss record, and losing is not in my plans.”

Christian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov will headline ONE Fight Night 26 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The upcoming event in Bangkok, Thailand can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Christian Lee isn't worried about ring rust heading into fight against Alibeg Rasulov

Christian Lee is widely considered one of the most talented mixed martial arts in ONE Championship. With that said, the 26-year-old hasn't fought in two years, which could be a factor against the more active Alibeg Rasulov.

While speaking to ONE, Lee had this to say about improving as a fighter during his extended layoff:

“I feel like a much better fighter now, today, than the last time I [competed]. I wasn’t just taking the last two years off, resting. I’ve been training harder than ever, and I feel like I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in physically and mentally."

Christian Lee's last fight represented a career milestone, as he secured a comeback win against Kiamrian Abbasov to become a two-division world champion. At ONE Fight Night 26, 'The Warrior' plans to re-solidify himself as arguably the best MMA fighter in the promotion.

As for Alibeg Rasulov, the undefeated Turkish lightweight faces the toughest challenge of his fighting career. With a win against Lee, he would quickly validate himself as a world-class talent.

