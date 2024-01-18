"Lost his hype" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's cryptic post hinting at UFC 300 participation

Khamzat Chimaev's inactivity appears to have left him out of favor with fans following their reactions to his recent post hinting at an appearance on UFC 300.

After bursting onto the scene in 2020 and breaking the promotional record for the fastest turnaround time between fights, at just 10 days, 'Borz' became a hit amongst MMA fans.

But having competed once in 2023, and twice in 2022, the middleweight contender's constant callouts online have caused fans to become disillusioned with him.

Having previously hinted at a clash with Israel Adesanya at UFC 300, set for April, Chimaev has once again teased an appearance on the pay-per-view card. A screenshot of his Instagram story was uploaded to X by @mma_orbit, who wrote this:

"Khamzat Chimaev hinting at a potential fight at #UFC300 via his Instagram."

But the post draw many critical reactions from fans, including the following comment made by @piratemma1:

"Lost all his hype"

See the exchange below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

See some other fan reactions below:

"*yawn* He hints at every fighter every fight card then fights unimpressively once a year."

"Hopefully he doesn't get stung by a bee or catch a cold again."

""Brother, listen I fight anybody, brother I scared no-one. Give me any 170 lb. fighter on 3 days notice at 185 [pounds] and I will finish them.""

"He's just sharing his current weight probably"

"Bro he's not fighting four days after Ramadan use your head."

Fan reactions to Khamzat Chimaev's post teasing a UFC 300 appearance

Dricus du Plessis scoffs at a potential title fight with Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis will take on Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 297 this weekend for the middleweight title.

During a recent interview with MMAJunkie ahead of their clash, 'Stillknocks' was asked about potential opponents for his first title defense, should he defeat Strickland.

Khamzat Chimaev, as well as Israel Adesanya, were both suggested to Du Plessis. But the middleweight title challenger dismissed the idea of facing 'Borz', as he has yet to prove himself at 185 pounds.

The South African said this:

"As far as I know Khamzat's a welterweight. What middleweight did he fight? He fought at middleweight, but he fought a welterweight [in Kamaru Usman]... So in my opinion that makes absolutely no sense."

He continued:

"The UFC promised him a title fight? Where in the world does that happen? And he says now he's fighting Strickland. No, you're not... I'm the champion. You're not going to get a title shot. And Israel Adesanya? That makes sense."

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet