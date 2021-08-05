"Lot of sh*t and fake" - Ali Abdelaziz blasts Michael Chandler for refusing to get vaccinated before UFC 268 

Ali Abdelaziz has claimed that Michael Chandler is trying to avoid fighting Justin Gaethje.

Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje have verbally agreed to face each other in a lightweight bout at UFC 268. The show is rumored to take place on November 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as per Brett Okamoto.

Ohhhh boy. Here we go, folks. Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje). Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). Verbally agreed, per sources.



UFC 268 PPV. No official date or venue for that PPV just yet, but the target is Nov. 6, Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/Z75u2nlmv2 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 30, 2021

In a recent Instagram Live session, Michael Chandler revealed that if the pay-per-view does take place in New York, it could pose a problem for him as he does not plan to get vaccinated by November.

The reason behind this is the newly placed mandate by President Joe Biden that makes New York City the first U.S. city to require individuals to be vaccinated before they enter indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues.

Ali Abdelaziz, who acts as Justin Gaethje's manager, has slammed Michael Chandler for the decision. He even claimed that 'Iron' Mike is running from his client.

Now we all understand Who is running from who Justin will fight this guy Anywhere https://t.co/YnQGbaDkWW — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 5, 2021

When a Twitter account claimed that Michael Chandler was a Republican, Ali Abdelaziz sent out a follow-up tweet.

No he is a punk I’m talk a lot of shit And fake https://t.co/zVfEBCBiXW — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 5, 2021

Michael Chandler missed out on the opportunity to capture the UFC lightweight belt when he was knocked out by Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

Chandler explained in an Instagram Live session that he is not anti-vaccine, but wants to wait till the COVID-19 vaccines get 100 percent FDA-approved. He also expressed doubts about whether UFC will be able to sell out Madison Square Garden with the mandate in place.

Michael Chandler on Justin Gaethje: He and his camp have no interest in fighting me

Ali Abdelaziz's comments come in the wake of Michael Chandler claiming that Justin Gaethje was ducking him in a recent interview with The MacLife.

Chandler stated that 'The Highlight' turned down a fight against him three or four times:

"I'll tell you what, I've said Justin Gaethje's name no less than a 100 times since I've signed with the organization. He has been asked to fight me three or four different times; every time he has declined. He and I rank two spots away from each other. He hasn't fought since last October. He needs to get a fight if he thinks he's gonna fight for the title. For some reason, him and his camp have no interest in fighting me," Michael Chandler said.

Justin Gaethje responded on Twitter, claiming Michael Chandler was "talking out of his a**". Chandler took the opportunity to reply to Gaethje and ask for the fight to be booked.

Let’s make it happen then. The fans want it. I’ve been asking for it. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 24, 2021

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Jack Cunningham