"Love you to death big bro" - Jake Paul sends Logan a message just before his fight against Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul has a message for his older brother Logan Paul moments before the latter faces Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round boxing match.

Wishing Logan luck before he went up against the 44-year old boxing legend, Jake Paul wrote on Twitter:

"the younger us wouldn’t believe how far we’ve come. it’s showtime. love you to death big bro. @LoganPaul"

the younger us wouldn’t believe how far we’ve come. it’s showtime. love you to death big bro. @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/7MRt8tHEtl — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul is set to face Floyd Mayweather in a highly anticipated exhibition bout inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The event failed to receive sanctions from the Florida State Boxing Commission, although a commissioned referee will be provided for the bout.

No official winner will be declared at the end of the fight, hence curtailing the need for judges. However, stoppages can occur due to a knockout, which is legal or at the referee's discretion.

There was no way the matchup between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul could be deemed a professional boxing bout owing to the stark difference in their weight as well as experience.

While Logan Paul weighed in at 189.5 lbs for the matchup, Mayweather was just 155 lbs.

Floyd Mayweather holds a professional record of 50-0 in contrast to a lone professional outing for Logan Paul which resulted in a loss against fellow YouTuber, KSI.

Jake Paul's next fight

According to reports, Jake Paul is scheduled to fight former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on August 28.

Jake and Logan Paul initially shot to fame through social media apps like Vine and YouTube before starting a career in professional boxing.

While Logan was the first to switch over, Jake Paul soon followed in the footsteps of his older brother and seems to have bettered him as a pugilist.

The Problem Child currently holds a 3-0 professional record, with all three wins coming via first-round stoppages. In his most recent appearance, Jake Paul delivered a stunning one-punch knockout win over former Bellator and ONE Welterweight champion, Ben Askren. However, the 24-year-old will definitely need to level up his game when he faces 'The Chosen One'.

