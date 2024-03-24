"Love you ladies" - Conor McGregor thanks women who 'patiently' worked on his fake tattoos for Road House movie

Conor McGregor thanked the makeup artists who worked hard to prepare his fake tattoos for the Road House remake.

On March 21, the Amazon MGM Studios production of Road House (2024) was released on Prime Video. The nearly two-hour film features former two-division UFC champion McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal, Post Malone, and more.

Since the release, McGregor has continuously promoted the movie with social media posts and behind-the-scenes content. Earlier today, one of the hair and makeup designers for Road House (2024) shared a video on Instagram of her working on 'The Notorious' and added the following caption:

"The process of covering Connors own tattoos & adding fake ones took 3 of us an hour. Thank you Hyperice for these incredible Normatec legs that made sitting less boring & more functional for Connor!"

McGregor re-posted the behind-the-scenes footage on his temporary Instagram story and thanked the makeup artist for their hard work:

"My Team! Love you, ladies"

McGregor’s Instagram story

The Road House remake has received mixed reviews since being released. With that said, the MMA community has mostly been impressed with McGregor's acting skills in his first primary role. It'll be intriguing to see if 'The Notorious' continues working in cinema after his fighting career is over.

Check out the footage of McGregor's fake tattoo work below:

Conor McGregor's highly-anticipated UFC return rumored for summer

Conor McGregor's longer-than-expected layoff is quickly approaching three years. The former two-division UFC champion has fully recovered from his leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, but he's still working with the promotion to get on the same page.

McGregor recently claimed he wasn't hearing enough back from the UFC, making him frustrated. Dana White later shut down those rumors and said the promotion is waiting for 'The Notorious' to fulfill his Road House remake obligations before booking his next fight.

The Dublin native has since provided positive updates about his return fight allegedly taking place in the summer. Although nothing is confirmed, McGregor is expected to face Michael Chandler after they coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 in 2023.

Chandler hasn't fought since November 2022 in a third-round submission loss against Poirier, as he patiently waits for a matchup against McGregor.

Watch Dana White's latest update about Conor McGregor's return below:

Expand Tweet