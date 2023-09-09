"Love and prayers to you" - Fighters and fans send in condolences after top UFC welterweight's grandmother passes away

Fighters and fans have shown support for UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad after his grandmother passed away.

UFC fighters are undoubtedly some of the most mentally strong athletes on the planet. With that said, it’s never easy losing a close family member, which Muhammad, the number three-ranked UFC welterweight, recently experienced.

Earlier today, ‘Remember The Name’ made the disappointing announcement by saying this on Instagram:

“We lost the heart of the family today I love you sitti ❤️ Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajioon🤲🏻”

The comment section was filled with love and support, including the following people saying:

“May the almighty have mercy on her soul and bring ease to you and your family, brother.” - Ramiz Brahimaj

“May Allah have mercy on her soul and make her dwell in heaven” - Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

“🤲🏾💔 so sorry for your loss my brother. May Allah have mercy on her soul”

“Love and prayers to you and family Belal ❤️🙏🏻”

“All my Love, Brother. She’s one with Allah now. SUBHAN ALLAH”

Belal Muhammad made his UFC debut in July 2016. Since then, he’s endured the highs and lows of being a ranked fighter, including a 1-2 start to his promotional tenure. Muhammad has stayed focused and continued to evolve, leading to a ten-fight unbeaten streak with a no-contest against Leon Edwards separating his last five wins.

What’s next for Belal Muhammad in the UFC welterweight division?

Belal Muhammad last fought on May 6, defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision on short notice. Muhammad hoped to steal the next welterweight title shot with his performance, but it turns out he will have to wait.

Earlier this week, Leon Edwards’ manager, Tim Simpson, revealed ‘Rocky’ will defend his 170-pound title against Colby Covington later this year. As a result, Muhammad may have to secure another win to guarantee a title shot.

If Muhammad does need another win, two potential opponents would make sense. Firstly, former welterweight king Kamaru Usman doesn’t have a fight scheduled. Usman hasn’t fought since March as he prepares for a run back to the title.

Meanwhile, ‘Remember The Name’ could be matched up against the number six-ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov. ‘Nomad’ holds a promotional record of 5-0, including his latest win against Geoff Neal.

Only time will tell what’s next for Muhammad and the rest of the UFC welterweight division.