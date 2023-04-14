Luke Rockhold, who is making his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship BKFC debut later this month, recently discussed the viral incident where Mike Perry wiped a nose booger on Rockhold's coat at the BKFC 41 ceremonial face-off. Rockhold used this opportunity to bring up his matchup against Paulo Costa to remind Perry about the consequences.

At the upcoming BKFC 41 event on April 29, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is scheduled to fight Mike Perry in what is considered a highly anticipated 185-pound bout. However, the pair recently gained more attention for an incident that occurred at the face-off, where 'Platinum' was seen wiping a booger on Rockhold.

Despite this, Rockhold has decided to respond to Perry by reminding him of his epic and bloody fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 278. During a recent interview with MiddleEasy, the UFC veteran remarked:

"I mean you can do fake boogies wipers and then you can do real blood snot fu*king blows on your face in your mouth like I did against Paulo. I'm gonna have the last laugh so, Mike can play his role I'm gonna fu*king, trust me everything comes back gentle."

He added:

"I don't play games like hat and play for real I play for keeps. Man I got more skill I got more will I got more everything than Mike Perry."

Check out the entire remarks below (from 3:15 onwards):

Mike Perry outlines Darren Till and Nate Diaz as potential opponents

Mike Perry has a keen interest in fighting some of the biggest names in the combat sports industry. He has expressed his desire to fight several notable fighters, including former UFC superstar Nate Diaz, undefeated British boxer Tommy Fury, and fellow UFC free agent Darren Till. Perry is known for his bold approach to fighting and his willingness to face off against top competitors in the ring.

'Platinum' is not afraid to engage in verbal feuds, and his history with Darren Till is a clear example of this. Their previous exchanges indicate that there is no love lost between the two fighters, and it's not surprising that Perry is eager to take on 'Gorilla' in the future.

During a recent interaction with MiddleEasy, the Michigan-born fighter led out plans for his future fights:

"Yeah, I mean the the winner of Paul-Fury, so Tommy Fury would be nice. And maybe you meant to say the winner of Paul- (Diaz that too I would take the winner. You know Jake kind of in my eyes set himself back to fight me, when he lost to Tommy Fury so I would rather fight the winner."

He added:

"But then again I'm looking completely elsewhere, I thought you were gonna ask me about the Darren till stuff, that fight interests me if he wants to come to Bare knuckle and you know, after the Luke rockhold fight after, I beat Rockhold senseless so you know that's an interesting fight."

Check out the entire statement below (from 10:54 onwards):

