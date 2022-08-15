"When they get on top it's over" - Luke Rockhold hails Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's grappling to be head and shoulders above Charles Oliveira's

Luke Rockhold believes Islam Makhachev will impose his will on Charles Oliveira in their upcoming lightweight title clash at UFC 280. Having trained with both Makhachev and his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov at AKA, Rockhold claims that the Dagestanis have a different kind of strength on the ground.

The former UFC middleweight champion also opined that Makhachev's wrestling is a completely different ball game than jiu-jitsu, which is Oliveira's area of expertise. Asked about Makhachev's path to victory against 'do Bronx', Rockhold recently told The Schmo:

"I think he's a bigger, stronger man and I think, you know, just imposing his will. And once he gets a hold of Oliveira, it's different man. It's a different world with the wrestling as opposed to jiu-jitsu. If he can get through and penetrate and grab a hold of him, it's over man. Islam, his takedowns and everything else, he's just stronger... I have trained with every lightweight in the world and Islam and Khabib are just different. There's a different strength. When they get on top it's over. It's not gonna last. Oliveira's as tough as he is. It's just different."

Charles Oliveira warns Islam Makhachev and team about being arrogant

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev's camps have been respectfully trading barbs ahead of their UFC 280 title clash. However, Oliveira has seemingly sensed some arrogance in Makhachev's attitude in recent times.

The uncrowned lightweight champ sent an ominous warning to Makhachev, claiming that the latter's arrogance would lead to his downfall. Oliviera said in a recent interview with MMA Hoje:

“There’s one thing I need to tell you. I want to tell you. They’re being arrogant, and that’s what will kill them. The arrogance from their manager, from former fighters will kill them. No one will ever hit me harder than life already hit me. I’m a guy that escaped a heart-blowing condition. Rheumatism on my bones that even the doctor said I would never fight again. I’m coming to your house, my friend, to fight you. To make history and keep my legacy going as the UFC lightweight champion. You’re talking a lot of sh-t. Like I’ve always respected all of you. But you better pay attention, so don’t cry about it later. That’s all I have to say.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has dismissed Charles Oliveira's warnings and claimed that the former lightweight champ is feeling the pressure.

