"You let pedophiles out, f***ing hurting and ruining lives" - Luke Rockhold lashes out at authorities for Cain Velasquez's imprisonment 

Luke Rockhold went on a scathing rant while discussing Cain Velasquez's situation.

The former UFC heavyweight champion remains behind bars after his involvement in a shooting incident earlier this year. The MMA star allegedly shot at a vehicle containing a man accused of molesting one of Velasquez's young relatives.

Meanwhile, Harry Goularte Jr., the alleged molester, is out on bail. Appearing on an episode of The MMA Hour, Rockhold pointed out how unfair the situation is. Rockhold then took an unexpected turn and blamed the systemic injustice on United States president Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

"I mean it comes down to the presidency right now. The presidency, you have a man who has dementia and Alzheimer's [disease]. If that doesn't tell you the tale of who [the president is]. That's a big lie... As bad as Donald Trump is, at least he was Donald Trump that knew he was pulling the f***ing strings. They have a guy that has dementia, [who] obviously doesn't know where he is or what he's doing. And the people behind the scenes are the ones that really are using this man as a puppet and dictating and deceiving people."

The former UFC middleweight champ went on to slam the sitting president's party. He added:

"The Democrats are the biggest evil motherf***ers of all, I think... They have their f***ing own [agenda]. 'Climate change, climate change, climate change.' But yet you let pedophiles out, f***ing hurting and ruining lives."

Watch the full interview below:

Luke Rockhold thinks the UFC should honor Cain Velasquez's legacy

Luke Rockhold is of the belief that his longtime teammate Cain Velasquez deserves to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, Rockhold pushed for Velasquez to be part of the UFC's Hall of Fame class of 2022. This way, the former middleweight champion believes that the public will pay more attention to Velasquez's ongoing legal battle. He told MMA Fighting:

"I think Cain should have been in the Hall of Fame a long time ago. One of the first ever. One of the nastiest, greatest champions of all time. I was trying to push for him to get his Hall of Fame bid this year to bring more attention to it, which I think we should all push for. I think Cain should bring more attention to the situation."

Check out the full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew