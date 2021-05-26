Luke Rockhold predicts how a fight between him and Israel Adesanya would pan out 

Former Strikeforce and UFC champion Luke Rockhold is eyeing a comeback to the octagon later this year. The former middleweight champion wants to take on current 185-lbs titleholder Israel Adesanya down the line.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Luke Rockhold laid out an elaborate game plan for defeating 'The Last Stylebender' in a possible fight. According to Rockhold, he is primed to piece up the champion from the outside to claim victory.

"I know what Israel is capable of. I have been studying Israel for a long time. I appreciate his style. But I think he is beatable in so many ways. Fighting him from the outside. I don't think any of the guys can fight him like I can. If I just stay relaxed and stay on the outside, it's a game that I can play. And then, if we go into the takedowns, I'll do a lot better than Jan did, I'll tell you that," said Luke Rockhold.

Israel Adesanya suffered the first loss of his professional MMA career against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. The Polish powerhouse cruised to a unanimous decision victory by implementing his wrestling-oriented approach.

Following in Blachowicz's footsteps, Luke Rockhold is ready to showcase his grappling acumen against Israel Adesanya.

"There is nobody better than me on top. If I get on top of somebody, I don't care who it is, it's going to be a short night for anybody... the division is ripe for the taking and Israel is what motivates me right now and everybody else is in the way," added Luke Rockhold.

Who was Luke Rockhold's last opponent?

Luke Rockhold has been out of action since July 2019. The California native was last seen inside the UFC cage against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239. The Polish champion stopped Rockhold in his tracks with a second-round knockout finish. The defeat put a halt to Rockhold's light heavyweight championship aspirations.

Check out Jan Blachowicz's stellar knockout win over Luke Rockhold below:

Jan Blachowicz destroyed Luke Rockhold, one year ago today at UFC 239#UFC

pic.twitter.com/KO8fHDfpH6 — Jon Realejo (@BloodyCanvasJon) July 6, 2020

Although Luke Rockhold is nearing the twilight of his MMA career, the former champion believes he has not yet unlocked his full potential as a fighter. Speaking about silencing the naysayers, Rockhold said:

"I'm working everyday. I'm coming back because I know what I'm capable of. I've just got to focus and be the guy that I know that i am. Relax and let it be."

Video: Full interview with former UFC and SF champ Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold). Talked about his looming return, potential opponents, why he's coming back, finally squashing that beef with Michael Bisping and ... is he a bad matchup for Israel Adesanya? https://t.co/swmkQwYHi3 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 26, 2021