Luke Rockhold ready to come out of retirement if Alex Pereira beats Israel Adesanya: "Every wrestler in the f***ing game just chomping at the bit to get that guy"

Luke Rockhold has suggested that he's willing to come out of retirement if Alex Pereira beats Israel Adesanya in their upcoming fight. Adesanya lost to Pereira twice in the sport of kickboxing in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

That said, 'The Last Stylebender'' eventually found tremendous success in the UFC and is currently the UFC middleweight champion.

Meanwhile, 'Poatan' spent a few more years in the kickboxing realm before joining the UFC roster last year. Presently, Adesanya is scheduled to face Pereira in a trilogy matchup, albeit with their third fight taking place in the sport of MMA and not kickboxing.

Speaking to Submission Radio, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold jibed at Pereira's purported lack of wrestling skills. Rockhold retired from MMA after his unanimous decision loss against Paulo Costa last month.

Nevertheless, he hinted that he'd return to fight for the middleweight title if Pereira were to beat Adesanya. Rockhold, who continues to train despite having retired, notably stated:

"If I get inspired, if someone inspires me to get back in it, you never know... That Brazilian dude winning the [UFC middleweight] title. Alex Pereira. You have every wrestler in the f***ing game just chomping at the bit to get that guy. Let's go. Let's get a free belt."

Moreover, Luke Rockhold insinuated that former UFC middleweight champion and current middleweight contender Robert Whittaker would be a tougher matchup than Alex Pereira. Rockhold highlighted:

"Yeah, the only thing is you've gotta fight Robert Whittaker or some sh** in between. It's like, 'F***. That'll hurt.' 'Cause win or lose to Robert Whittaker, that sh** hurts. It's just gonna hurt. We're gonna fight."

Watch Rockhold discuss the topic at 9:00 in the video below:

Luke Rockhold's advice for Israel Adesanya ahead of Alex Pereira fight at UFC 281

Reigning UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya is set to defend his title against archnemesis Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on November 12. Ahead of the highly-anticipated showdown, Luke Rockhold advised Adesanya not to let Pereira get into his head.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Rockhold opined that after a close first fight, Israel Adesanya let 'Poatan' get into his head and was KO'd in the rematch. He indicated that the Nigerian-born Kiwi should utilize his grappling skills, in addition to his striking, to beat Pereira. Rockhold said:

"Israel's gotta check himself and he's gotta fight MMA. We all know Alex Pereira sucks on the ground. We all know even Israel could probably f***ing put him away on the ground."

Watch Rockhold's assessment below:

