"This is the number one bullsh*t" - Luke Rockhold talks to Daniel Cormier on AKA grappling session with Khabib Nurmagomedov 

Daniel Cormier and Luke Rockhold recently discussed Khabib Nurmagomedov's wrestling prowess while recalling previous training sessions they shared with 'The Eagle'.

Cormier, a former two-division champion, and Rockhold, a former middleweight titleholder, were staples at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in California, which Nurmagomedov has been frequenting for quite some time now.

Rockhold revealed that the Dagestani phenom used one particular lock that prevented his opponents from breaking out of his grasp, allowing him to control the pace of the exchanges. During a recent sit-down with Cormier, the former Strikeforce champion said:

"This is the No. 1 bulls**t. He gets like the body lock. When you give him the side position, then it's like, nothing like that. Check the video, because [inaudible] couldn't get up. Two rounds straight."

Watch Daniel Cormier's interview with Luke Rockhold below:

Rockhold has been out of action since his loss to Jan Blachowicz in 2019. He has been training with Nurmagomedov at AKA and is set to make his long-awaited return to the octagon later this year when he locks horns with Paulo Costa.

A win over 'Borrachinha' would see him break into the top tier of the 185-pound division, setting up the possibility of a potential fight with middleweight king Israel Adesanya. Costa and Rockhold were initially slated to square off at UFC 277 in July, but the bout has now been moved to August.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Contracts for the new date have been signed, sources tell @MikeBohn.



Full details: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold has been shifted from UFC 277 in July to UFC's Aug. 20 event.Contracts for the new date have been signed, sources tell @Farah_Hannoun Full details: bit.ly/3wO4f7q Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold has been shifted from UFC 277 in July to UFC's Aug. 20 event.Contracts for the new date have been signed, sources tell @Farah_Hannoun & @MikeBohn.Full details: bit.ly/3wO4f7q https://t.co/UcnnmWVsuU

Luke Rockhold commemorates his return to AKA

Luke Rockhold recently celebrated his return to the American Kickboxing Academy with a post on social media. He offered fans a sneak peak into his training sessions alongside the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Javier Mendez, Usman Nurmagomedov, and more.

Rockhold also shared footage of a grappling contest with the former UFC lightweight champion. The Dagestani was also seen joking about missing Rockhold, which prompted him to hug the American tightly while wrestling.

Nurmagomedov seemingly dominated Rockhold, who managed to make a quick getaway at one point only to get caught in 'The Eagle's tight grip soon after.

